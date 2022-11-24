Anwar sworn in as 10th PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister.

The Tambun Member of Parliament took his oath of office, loyalty and secrecy before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here at 5.06 pm today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also in attendance.

Al-Sultan Abdullah consented to Anwar’s appointment in accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

The swearing-in ceremony was held after His Majesty deliberated the views of fellow Malay Rulers who convened a special meeting at Istana Negara earlier today to make the best decision for the interests and well-being of the country and the people, five days after the official results of the 15th General Election (GE15) were announced.

Anwar, 75, attired in a black baju Melayu and gold-embroidered samping, was accompanied by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament.

After taking his oath, Anwar signed the instruments of appointment which were then attested by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The ceremony was witnessed by Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.

Among the political party leaders present were PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, UPKO president Wifred Madius Tangau, Barisan Nasional chairman cum Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

For the first time in the country’s history, the national polls last Saturday ended with a hung Parliament after no party obtained a simple majority of 112 seats in the 222-seat Parliament to form a new government.

PH garnered the highest number of seats, with 82, followed by PN (73), Barisan Nasional (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat one seat each, along with two independents.

Taking heed of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree for all parties and coalitions to consider forming a unity government to end the political turmoil, they finally agreed to support the government led by Anwar. - Bernama