Anwar tables Malaysia Madani Budget 2023 in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is tabling the Malaysia MADANI Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, arrived at the Dewan Rakyat grounds at about 3.53 pm, dressed in a blue baju Melayu.

This is the first budget to be tabled by the Unity Government led by Anwar.

The unveiling of the budget, with key announcements which take into consideration current economic challenges and the interests of people from all strata of society, is being telecast live by several local television and radio stations and on social media.

The Supply Bill 2023 was tabled before Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul and will be debated at the policy stage for six days from Monday (Feb 27), before the ministerial reply session on March 8 and 9.

According to the Dewan Rakyat meeting calender, Members of Parliament will debate the bill at the committee stage for 10 days beginning March 13.

On Dec 20 last year, the prime minister tabled the special allocation (Mini Budget) under the Consolidated Fund (Expenditure on Account) Act 2022, which took effect on Jan 1 this year for service expenditure involving a sum of RM107,718,676,650.

The previous government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismai Sabri Yaakob had tabled Budget 2023 in October last year but Parliament was dissolved for the 15th general election before it could be debated and passed. - Bernama