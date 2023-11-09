Anwar tables mid-term review of 12th Malaysia plan at Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today tabled the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) with the theme Malaysia Madani: Sustainable, Prosperous, High-Income at the Dewan Rakyat.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, entered the august hall at 9.45 am, accompanied by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is the Member of Parliament for Bandar Tun Razak, and Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli.

The tabling of the 12MP MTR before Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul was also broadcast live on the Malaysian Parliament’s official YouTube channel and several television stations.

A total of 17 Big Bold measures are introduced in the 12MP MTR covering 71 main strategies and initiatives that will serve as the main catalyst in accelerating the efforts to reform the socioeconomic development of the nation in line with the Malaysia Madani aspiration.

It will be the foundational document for driving and boosting the country’s development, elevating the status, and empowering the people.

The 12MP MTR was carried out to evaluate the achievements of the five-year plan in its first two years (2021-2022) and the direction for the next three years (2023-2025) towards achieving a sustainable, prosperous, and high-income nation, taking into account current domestic challenges and global trends.

The review focused on two main aspects, with the first being re-evaluation and re-assessment which include achievements, gap analysis, improvement and new direction proposals; and the efficiency of programmes and development project implementation.

The 12MP, with an allocation of RM400 billion tabled on Sept 27, 2021, is a complementary phase of the country’s five-year development plan (2021-2025) aimed at achieving the status of a developed and inclusive nation.

On Sept 7, Rafizi reportedly said the 12MP needs to be evaluated in its entirety because the assumptions or plans made prior to the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022 have rendered a number of things obsolete.

According to him, while it can be described as something unique, the 12MP MTR can also be called a new plan for the country.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the debate on the 12MP MTR will start tomorrow until Thursday, while replies by ministers are slated for next Monday and Tuesday (Sept 18-19). - Bernama