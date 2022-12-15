Anwar tells M’sian diplomats to use fresher approaches to woo foreign investors

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed hope that Malaysia’s newly appointed heads of diplomatic missions would adopt fresher approaches in efforts to attract foreign investments back to Malaysia.

In a post on his offical Facebook, Anwar said he today received a courtesy call in Putrajaya from Malaysia’s new heads of diplomatic missions overseas.

“I wished them all the best in their endeavour and hope they can raise the country’s name to a higher level with regard to foreign policy direction,” he said.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presented the letters of appointment to 11 heads of Malaysian diplomatic missions overseas at Istana Negara on Dec 2.

Among those who met Anwar today were Ambassador to Vietnam Datuk Tan Yang Thai, Ambassador to Germany Dr Adina Kamarudin, Ambassador to Senegal Datuk Zainal Izran Zahari, Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohd Adli Abdullah and Ambassador to Laos Edi Irwan Mahmud.

The others present were Ambassador to Jordan Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman, Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ilham Tuah Illias, High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner to New Zealand Mazita Marzuki and High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Badli Hisham Adam. - Bernama