Anwar tells Muhyiddin to go ahead with legal action

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to go ahead and take legal action against him for alleging that Perikatan Nasional (PN) received funding from gaming companies for the coalition’s 15th General Election (GE) campaign last year.

He also told the PN chairman to “go back and read the full statement” which he had issued prior to this.

“He (Muhyiddin) should read the full statement before taking any action. However, if he intends to take legal action, go ahead. There would have been no statement from me if there was no basis,” Anwar told reporters after visiting the International Book Fair at the World Trade Centre here, today (May 27).

Muhyiddin who is also Pagoh MP demanded Anwar and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to apologise over the allegations, stating it was “defamatory” and a “lie”.

On the other hand, Anwar said that investigations into the funds were ongoing.

