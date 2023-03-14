Anwar: Tender process for flood mitigation projects fast-tracked

KUALA LUMPUR: The tender process for flood mitigation projects, including in Johor, will be fast-tracked even though the government has introduced a limited tender system, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

In giving his assurance, Anwar said the projects need to be expedited following the floods that hit several states.

“If we use the normal tender process, we cannot get it done in June and July. So I ask for the process to be fast-tracked so that it can be completed in June and (the projects) can take off in July,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time in Parliament.

He said this in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PN-Kubang Kerian) on the tender process and companies awarded with the projects.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that besides Johor, the flood mitigation projects in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah will also be fast-tracked.

He also said that as of yesterday, no company had been awarded the contract for the projects.

When tabling the Budget 2023 on Feb 24, the prime minister said six flood mitigation projects would be retendered by June this year.

The projects include flood-mitigation work at Sungai Johor, Kota Tinggi, Johor; the construction of the Sungai Klang-Sungai Rasau dual-function reservoir in Selangor; and the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development Phase 3 in Kelantan. - Bernama