Anwar: Tenders must be awarded based on company’s capability, track record

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that tenders for big projects should be awarded purely based on capability of companies and their track record.

He said this is the guiding principles in awarding tenders for big projects in the country.

“In a meeting today with the tender committee that decides on major projects, I told them that the companies name should not be made known.

“Just company A, B, C. We decided that decisions should be made purely based on the capabilities, track record and financial capabilities,” he said at the Real Estate and Housing Developers Association’s (REHDA) 50th Anniversary Dinner here, yesterday.

Anwar who is also the Finance Minister said if it involves tenders for projects such as JanaWibawa, then it should be given to Bumiputera companies through a selective process but that process must be transparent too.

Anwar pointed out that transparent tender awarding processes were important to fight corruption in this country which is now labelled as endemic.

“Corruption will become endemic if not systematic done in this country. Need courage and determination to change,” he added.

Meanwhile, Anwar also said the issues plaguing the housing sector can be resolved by accelerating and changing the obsolete processes and by simplifying them.

He said that there was still room for improvement for the country’s regulation as well as the pace of approval needed (by the developers).

“We have talked to all the Menteris Besar so that municipal councils in states can facilitate and accelerate the processes,” he said.

Also present at the dinner was Minister of Local Government Development, Nga Kor Ming. - Bernama