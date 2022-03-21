Anwar tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) tested positive for Covid-19 via the Rt-PCR test carried out at Parliament today.

This was confirmed by his private secretary, Shukri Saad.

“Datuk Seri Anwar will undergo self-quarantine for seven days according to the health protocol stipulated by the Ministry of Health,” he said in a statement today.

According to the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP), all MPs and officers on duty in Parliament must undergo Covid-19 screening tests every Monday and Wednesday throughout the sitting period. — Bernama