Anwar thanks Tun Mahathir for contributions to Proton

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has thanked former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his contributions and role in making Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Bhd (Proton) a success.

Anwar said he was also grateful that the national car company was able to survive despite facing various obstacles throughout its 40 years in the automotive market.

“So it is appropriate in commemorating Proton’s 40-year journey, that we in the current Unity Government administration, say thank you to former prime minister Tun Mahathir who has contributed and played a role in this field.

“I also remember the role of my friend, the late Tan Sri Yahaya Ahmad (former chairman of DRB-HICOM) who showed extraordinary passion to make Proton a success,“ he said at the launch of the new Proton X90 model and the celebration of Proton’s 40th anniversary today.

Proton is the brainchild of Dr Mahathir, who was once the chairman of the national car manufacturer.

Anwar also expressed confidence that the commitment shown by Proton’s new management would further boost the company’s spirit and capabilities while raising the company’s position in the country and Asean.

“I think it is only proper that I take this opportunity to thank not only the senior management but all the staff and workers of Proton for your wonderful contribution to this nation.

“We are proud of you. We thank you. Proton is a household name. And thanks to you Proton has now given itself a new impetus, a new image a new style with the Proton X90,” he said.

Meanwhile, Proton today announced that its latest sports utility vehicle (SUV) Proton X90 was being offered in four variants, starting from RM123,800.

The launch of the Proton X90 not only adds a third model to the market-leading brand’s SUV range, but it is also the company’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) offering. - Bernama