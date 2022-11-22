Anwar: The search for new PM is still on

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Prime Minister position is still vacant, and only Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah can disclose the information.

“Give some time to the King to use his wisdom and decide what is best for the people.

“The confirmation is at the discretion of the King on which coalition to form the government and who will be the Prime Minister,“ he told a press conference held outside Istana Negara.

Anwar said the government that will be formed should be strong and involve everyone, as inclusivity is key.