Anwar to announce more projects for Kelantan tonight

KOTA BHARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government has made several new decisions including giving additional allocations to Kelantan.

He said he would announce the good news during the Malaysia Madani Open House at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium site later tonight.

“We see that the states on the East Coast are relatively a little behind, like Sabah, and therefore the federal government is determined to increase allocations and facilities to such states, especially Kelantan.

“Perhaps tonight I will mention some new things more than what was announced in the Budget Madani before, which are projects that will help develop the state of Kelantan so that it does not fall behind other states,“ he said.

He said this in his speech at the launch to construct the first ECRL station in Tunjong, Kota Bahru here today.

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN), Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwish Abdul Razak. - Bernama