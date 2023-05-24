Anwar to ‘clean-up’ govt after state elections, claims source

PETALING JAYA: A source has claimed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to reshuffle his cabinet after the upcoming state elections, indicating that a “clean-up” of senior civil servants is due first.

According to a Free Malaysia Today (FMT) report, the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) source anonymously said there is a possibility that secretaries-general and directors-general from a number of unspecified ministries will be dropped in a “house clean-up”.

“You can change the government, you can change ministers, but if you don’t change the people inside, it will not go anywhere.

“Certain ministers, especially from Pakatan Harapan (PH), do not know what they are doing at the moment, hence a clean-up is required,” elaborated the source.

The source further said should incompetencies within the civil service remain, making a change at the ministerial level would certainly make no difference.