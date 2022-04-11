Anwar to defend PKR president’s post

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will defend his post for the 2022-2025 term.

In a Facebook post, Anwar’s office said he submitted his application to defend the post through the party’s ADIL application at 12.14pm today.

Anwar won the president’s post uncontested in 2018 following his release from prison, when he took over the position from his wife and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The party elections will be held from May 13 to 18.

There has not been any indication of a challenger so far.