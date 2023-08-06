Anwar to deliver philanthropy keynote at social impact event

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to deliver a closing keynote speech about Malaysian philanthropy at a double event by Yayasan Hasanah and the Asia Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN).

The event, the AVPN Global Conference 2023, will be hosted between June 20 to June 22 this year and will be the held for the very first time in Malaysia with sessions from The Hasanah Forum (THF) 2023 incorporated into the offerings.

The double event will also feature the establishment of the Asian Youth Mental Wellbeing Fund, which focuses on mental health and the wellbeing of vulnerable youths.

The fund will be launched by Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh and is expected to bring a capital injection into the country to drive pertinent work in mental health initiatives.

Under the theme of Fostering Justice-Based Philanthropy: Shifting the Narrative to Action, THF 2023 brings together influential leaders and practitioners from the social impact ecosystem; including civil society organisations, social enterprises, corporations, policymakers, and academia.

The goal of the forum is to facilitate action-oriented conversations and cultivate thought leadership within the evolving landscape of philanthropy leading to tangible socio-economic impact on society.

“In our debut in 2021, THF prompted us to reconsider the concept of ‘doing good’ by moving beyond a charity mindset, and instead advocating for rights and justice-lensed interventions,” said Yayasan Hasanah Trustee & Managing director Datuk Shahira Ahmed Bazari.

“This year, in the forum’s second edition, the focus is on translating narratives into tangible action. So, whether new to making a difference or a seasoned change maker, we invite all individuals to join the conversation in reshaping the steps we take, steering philanthropy and impact innovations towards our shared vision - a Malaysia that is more progressive and inclusive,” she added.

Since the foundation’s inception in 2015, Yayasan Hasanah has impacted over 2.4 million people and catalysed over 470 partners across more than 600 on-ground programmes throughout Malaysia.

Shahira attributes these milestones to the power of strategic collaborations and support from the public, private, and people (civil society) sector.