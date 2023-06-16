Anwar to discuss with Khazanah management on sale of Kidzania Singapore

CYBERJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he will discuss with Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s management on the sovereign wealth fund’s sale of KidZania Singapore, which is said to be for a price that was too low.

“I will hold a meeting with them on this,” Anwar, who is also Finance Minister and Khazanah chairman, said when asked by the media to comment on a report about the sale of the indoor theme park after he performed Friday prayer at Masjid Raja Haji Fisabilillah here today.

It was reported that Khazanah and Boustead Holdings Bhd have offloaded the discontinued KidZania Singapore to Singapore-listed Sim Leisure Group Ltd for S$110,000. (S$1=RM3.45)

KidZania Singapore, which opened in April 2016 on Sentosa Island, Singapore, closed its doors permanently in 2020 after being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Theme Attractions Resorts and Hotels Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Khazanah, owned an 80 per cent stake in Rakan Riang Pte Ltd (Rakan Riang Singapore), which operated Kidzania through a joint venture with Boustead Curve, a subsidiary of Boustead Holdings.

It is believed that Khazanah and Boustead initially injected S$48 million into the project.

On a separate development, Anwar said he had not been informed about the Inland Revenue Board’s (LHDN) alleged raid on the Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s house as reported.

“That is LHDN’s matter, the investigating authorities’ business. I was not informed,” he said.

According to media reports, the Larut Member of Parliament’s house in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, was raided by LHDN last Wednesday due to allegations of unreported taxes. - Bernama