Anwar to focus on economy as PM

MUAR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he would focus on strengthening the Malaysian economy in the effort to give a better life to the people.

Anwar, who is also the Port Dickson Member of Parliament, said the national economic growth was flat in the last 10 years and it impacted on the lives of the people and the government’s capability to help them.

He said it was difficult for the government to realise initiatives such as giving aid to the B40 group, National Higher Education Fund Corporation education loan and health services to the people without a firm economy with encouraging growths.

‘’Many people saw me suffering years in prison, but I still had a place and food and drinks, everything was available. But after 60 years of independence there are still people whose place to stay and food and drinks are not assured,’’ he said here today.

He said this in his speech at a Johor Keadilan Convention here which was also attended by PKR secretary-general, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail who is also Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister and PKR Information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin who is also the deputy Minister of Primary Industries and about 500 state PKR members.

Anwar said the PKR leaders in the government currently should not only be followers who supported the government without daring to criticise and voice out (their opinions) in order to implement efforts to form a better government for the people

He said the PKR leaders must always remember and hold on to the ideals of the struggle of PKR which was set up to champion the welfare of the people.

‘’PKR leaders should not be arrogant. Perform the work entrusted to us. It is our duty to solve the problems of the people. Why pick me as a leader and let me live a cushy life but leave the people derelict.

‘’Cast me away if you don’t agree or don’t like this policy. Accept this reality, our leadership especially those who have become ministers must focus on this matter because poverty is still a problem among our people,’’ he said. — Bernama