Anwar to kickstart official visit to China by attending BFA 2023 in Hainan

HAINAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to arrive here tomorrow to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 (BFA 2023) and kickstart his four-day official visit to China.

Anwar is expected to arrive at the Boao International Airport tomorrow evening accompanied by Minister of Transport Anthony Loke and Minister of Local Government Development Nga Kor Ming.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister will be greeted by, among others, Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Ambassador of Malaysia to China Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin and Consulate General of Malaysia to Guangzhou Suraya Ahmad Pauzi.

He will then attend an iftar event with about 70 Malaysian delegations participating in the BFA 2023 at the Boao Golden Coast Hotel.

The Prime Minister is then scheduled to attend a joint meeting with the top leadership of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), the contractor of Malaysia’s mega rail project - East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

On Thursday, Anwar is scheduled to deliver his speech at the BFA 2023, which is also attended by Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang.

Other world leaders attending the annual conference are Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Ivory Coast Patrick Achi and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.

Also attending is Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva.

Anwar will depart Hainan for Bejing on Thursday to continue his visit to the great wall country.

The prime minister’s official visit to China is his ninth international visit after being sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister last November.

Diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China have been established since 1974 and the relationship of both countries has continued to blossom over the years.

Last year, the total trade between both countries increased 15.6 per cent year-on-year to RM876 billion.

Themed “An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges”, the four day annual conference, beginning today, will include discussions and conferences on development and inclusiveness, efficiency and security, regional and global cooperation as well as discussions on the present and future with a view to promoting international cooperation and consolidating consensus.

Formed in 2001 to promote economic integration in the region, this year’s BFA agenda will include four modules, namely Development and Inclusiveness; Efficiency and Security; Regional and Global; and Present and Future with the aim to encourage a sensible discussion of the relations between self and mutual, short-term and long-term interests, promoting international cooperation and consolidating consensus. - Bernama