Anwar to launch ‘Madani Economy: Empowering the people’ tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to launch “Madani Economy: Empowering the People” which will steer the economy to safeguard the country’s future.

The launch will be held at the Securities Commission’s headquarters at 9 am tomorrow.

“Wait for it, God willing (Nantikan, Insya-Allah),” he said in a post on his social media account.

Malaysia’s economy recorded better-than-expected growth of 5.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, driven mainly by private-sector spending.

Previously, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Datuk Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said the central bank has maintained its projection for the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this year between 4.0 per cent and 5.0 per cent.

He said that domestic demand remains resilient and the job market is improving, further supporting consumer spending.

On Feb 24, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, presented the Unity government’s first budget with an allocation of RM388.1 billion; an increase from the RM372.3 billion budget presented in October 2022.

A total of RM289.1 billion was allocated for operating expenditure and RM99 billion for development expenditure, including a contingency reserve of RM2 billion. - Bernama