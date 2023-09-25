Anwar to lead Malaysia’s delegation to APEC 2023 in US

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco, California, in November this year.

Alongside the APEC leaders’ meetings, Asean leaders, except Myanmar, are also invited for a separate meeting by United States (US) President Joe Biden, Anwar told the Malaysian media at the end of his four-day visit to New York, where he attended the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said Google, which was among the Fortune 500 companies the prime minister met in New York, has also requested a meeting with him during Economic Leaders’ Week.

APEC is a regional economic forum established in 1989 to leverage the growing interdependence of the Asia-Pacific. This year’s APEC theme is “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All”.

The 21 APEC Member Economies account for nearly 40 per cent of the global population, nearly 50 per cent of global trade, and more than 60 per cent of US goods exports.

APEC’s 21 member economies are Australia, Brunei, Canada; Chile, China; Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taipei, Thailand, US and Vietnam. - Bernama