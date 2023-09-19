Anwar to lead Malaysia’s delegation to the UN General Assembly

NEW YORK: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here.

In his first appearance at the annual gathering of world leaders, Anwar will share Malaysia’s efforts in addressing the climate crisis and action taken towards achieving the 2030 Agenda.

“Prime Minister will also share Malaysia Madani framework... it’s very important for us to let the world know what is all about,” Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir told Malaysian media at the Office of Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations here.

Also present were the Malaysian Ambassador to the United States Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, Foreign Ministry Secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Datuk Dr Ahmad Faisal Muhamad.

According to Zambry, the Prime Minister, who is scheduled to arrive here on Wednesday (Sept 20), will deliver Malaysia’s National Statement at the General Debate on Friday (Sept 22).

During the visit, Anwar will be accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail; Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz; Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa and several Members of Parliament and government officials.

The General Debate which starts today until Sept 26, will see state and government leaders from 157 countries, as well as 35 ministers delivering their National Statement at the United Nations headquarters.

This year’s theme for the General Debate is ‘Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all’.

Zambry said the premier’s presence at the UNGA was expected to receive prominent coverage as many other national leaders who were met earlier stated that they were looking forward to Anwar’s speech because of his experience and leadership.

“Prime minister will also speak about global conflict, including the Ukraine crisis, as well as the long-standing Palestine and Myanmar issues,” he said.

The Prime Minister also has been invited to deliver a Friday sermon at the Islamic Cultural Centre of New York (ICCNY) on Sept 22, the first foreign leader to be given such honour by the city’s first mosque.

Anwar will also host a dinner for 1,000 Malaysian diaspora on Friday, said Zambry, adding that about 25,000 Malaysians residing in that country. - Bernama