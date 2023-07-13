Anwar to meet Tesla’s Elon Musk on Friday

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be meeting Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk on Friday (July 14) for the latter to explore more investment opportunities in the country.

According to The Star online, Anwar briefly said, “Tomorrow,” when asked by reporters over the meeting.

He was speaking to the media after a dialogue session with enforcement agencies at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today (July 13).

The Prime Minister had earlier said that he will be speaking to Musk on ways to increase the billionaire’s investments in Malaysia.

The meeting was finalised after Musk, who also owns Twitter, had initially asked for a meeting.