Anwar to PM: Don’t decide GE15 date based on threats - Report

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob must not bow down to pressure from those urging for an immediate GE15 for selfish reasons, opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

According to a report by The Vibes, Anwar said this in when asked to comment on the likelihood of GE15 being brought forward, since the tabling of the 2023 national budget in the Dewan Rakyat has been advanced by three weeks to October 7.

“The prime minister cannot set a date for GE15 based on the threats made by a small group (with interests in) closing their court cases,” he reportedly told reporters at Universiti Malaya.

He also pointed out that Pakatan Harapan is expecting GE15 to take place either around the