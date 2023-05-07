Anwar to study call by G70 on Malaysia Madani

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday received a courtesy call from the Group of 70 Malay professors (G70) led by its adviser Prof. Emeritus Datuk Dr Osman Bakar at his office in Putrajaya.

In a post on Facebook yesterday, the prime minister said he listened and examined the recommendations of the G70 to help and provide a positive narrative for the comprehensive understanding and application of Malaysia Madani efforts at the meeting.

“I welcome all forms of ideas and recommendations to realise the impact and application of Malaysia Madani to Malaysians of various ages and standards of living.

“God willing, the recommendations and suggestions from the G70 will be refined and translated into actions for the benefit and good of the people and the country,“ said Anwar.

The prime minister also asked all parties to continue to work hard and serve the common good. - Bernama