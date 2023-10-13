Anwar to table Malaysia Madani 2024 budget this afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be tabling the Malaysia MADANI 2024 Budget at Dewan Rakyat this afternoon.

This will be the second national budget tabled by the Unity Government under the leadership of Anwar, who is also Finance Minister.

The tabling of the budget, which will begin at 4 pm, will be broadcast live on local television and social media platforms.

In his posting on Facebook, Anwar said: “May the highlights of the budget bring our economy to a greater height in facing the current global challenges and support the development agenda for the wellbeing of the country. Insya-Allah.”

The tabling of the budget is also expected to see the announcement of new fiscal measures to strengthen the management and diversify revenue sources, apart from reducing leakage and optimising expenditure.

Apart from that, the budget which contains the government’s plans and commitment for next year will definitely take into consideration the current economic challenges and the wellbeing of the people as a whole.

The 2024 Budget will also witness the integration of policies through the National Energy Transition Roadmap, the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, and the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in line with the MADANI Economy framework.

The budget or the 2024 Supply Bill 2024 will be tabled before Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and will be debated at the policy level for eight days starting Monday, followed by replies by the relevant ministers from Oct 30.

According to the Parliament calendar, the debate on the bill at the committee level will begin on Nov 6. - Bernama