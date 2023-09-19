Anwar to wind up 12MP MTR debate this afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will wind up the debate of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) in the Dewan Rakyat at 4.30 pm today.

“Thank you to all the Members of Parliament who participated in the debate since last week and insya-Allah I will answer the questions raised this afternoon,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The 12MP MTR was tabled by the Prime Minister on Sept 11, with the aim of creating ‘Malaysia Madani: Sustainable, Prosperous and High Income’, by introducing 17 big bold measures as the main catalyst through 71 main strategies and initiatives to produce the targeted results.

It is the government’s assurance to meet the demands of reform expected by the people, thereby signifying the Malaysia Madani aspiration.

The three-day debate session on the 12MP MTR commenced on Sept 12 and was followed by the winding up session by the relevant ministries for two days starting yesterday (Sept 18). - Bernama