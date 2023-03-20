Anwar touched by Lahad Datu pantomime

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was visibly sad today while watching the pantomime of the bloody intrusion which happened in Kampung Tanduo, Lahad Datu Sabah 10 years ago.

Anwar could be seen wiping away tears during the 30-minute performance which was held to commemorate those who died during the 216th Police Day Parade at the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) here.

The pantomine choreographed by Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali, was performed by 86 officers and policemen from 69 Commando (VAT 69), Air Operations Team, General Operations Team and the PDRM Museum.

Four family members of the officer and policeman who died in the tragedy, namely ASP Zulkifli Mamat and Sgt Sabaruddin Daud also took part in the performance.

The atmosphere around PULAPOL became increasingly sombre as many were tearful when the victims’ next-of-kin appeared at the end of the performance held to honour the officers and policemen who died in the incident.

The pantomime revolves around the bloody battle in Kampung Tanduo which has become a black spot in the history of Malaysia.

In February 2013, the nation was rocked by news of intrusion by Sulu armed terrorists who had entered Malaysian waters in stages at Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu.

On March 1, 2013, a shootout occurred in Kampung Tanduo in which 10 Malaysian security personnel and 68 Sulu terrorists were killed. The conflict was declared over on April 10, 2013.

Earlier, Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived at the ceremony at 8.40am.

The Police Day celebration this year is the first to be graced by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. - Bernama