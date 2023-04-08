Anwar: Unity Govt Council to discuss Pulai, Simpang Jeram by-election candidates

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pulai and Simpang Jeram seats may belong to Amanah but the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council will decide on their candidates for the two by-elections before bringing the matter to the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council, said PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We normally respect the old decision. Those are Amanah seats but a decision will be made by the Pakatan Harapan Council, and then I will raise it at the Unity Government Council,” said Anwar, who is the Prime Minister, after opening the Malaysian Commercialisation Year Summit 2023 here today.

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition was making way for Amanah to contest in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections next month.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said BN made this decision in the spirit of political partnership in the Unity Government.

The Election Commission announced yesterday that polling for the two by-elections is on Sept 9, with nominations on Aug 26 and early voting on Sept 5.

The two seats fell vacant following the death of the incumbent representative Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

Salahuddin, 61, who was also Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, died at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar after undergoing surgery for brain haemorrhage. - Bernama