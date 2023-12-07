Anwar: Unity govt settles seat allocations for six state polls

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 (Bernama) -- The Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council has finalised the distribution of seats for the six state elections on Aug 12.

This was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after chairing a meeting of the council here last night.

“(Seat allocations) finalised for all states; only one or two states (with issues) which we discussed and settled tonight.

“We will give the dates for announcement on candidates (for the polls) in two or three days’ time,” Anwar told reporters after the meeting at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

Among the top leaders of the Unity Government who attended the meeting were Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Parti Amanah Negara president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

The prime minister said parties in the Unity Government would use the theme “Perpaduan Demi Kestabilan dan Kemakmuran” (Unity for Stability and Prosperity)’ for facing the state polls.

However, he said the leadership in every state holding the polls could come up with additional slogans and election manifestos.

“We discussed work preparations and strategies for facing elections in the six states and we are satisfied. We see that the spirit of loyal supporters can be enhanced, and based on reports, I believe we not only can retain three states but also have confidence to capture several others,” he said.

He said the meeting also agreed that the Unity Government should continue to be strengthened to drive economic growth and protect the prosperity and well-being of the people.

“I was touched and impressed by statements from leaders expressing their willingness to continue strengthening (government) and to deflect rumours from desperate groups recklessly using narrow racial and religious sentiments to give the impression that there would be a change (of government).

“What is stated here which represents a big majority of Members of Parliament is to stand firm on strengthening the Unity Government until the end of five years,” he said.

Anwar also said the “Jelajah Perpaduan Madani” and launch of the unity machinery would continue in Kedah on July 15, followed by Penang (July 16), Kelantan (July 23), Negeri Sembilan (July 27) and Terengganu (July 28).

The meeting was also attended by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor; Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg; Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup and PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. - Bernama