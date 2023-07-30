Anwar: Unity Govt strong, stable and not threatened

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim assured that the Unity Government which is a coalition of 19 parties was currently strong, stable and difficult to be toppled.

Anwar who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said compared with the time that the Unity Government was formed in last November, the cooperation and unity among all leaders, including members of the cabinet, has grown from strength to strength.

“When we first formed the government, we heard all kinds of stories about attempts to topple the government and such plans continued month after month until the 2023 Budget was announced.

“And now there are stories that the Unity Government will fall in August...these are all just talk. Do not listen or be influenced with such talk. The current Unity Government is very strong and solid.

All coalition leaders in the Unity Government are unanimous in their commitment to defend the Unity Government,” he said during his speech at the Ceramah Arus Merah Kuning held in conjunction with the Selangor state elections, in Subang Bestari, here yesterday.

Present at the rally were Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and two PH candidates who will be contesting the Selangor state election, namely Muhammad Izuan Ahmad Kasim in Kota Damansara and Mohd Khairuddin Othman, Paya Jaras.

The Prime Minister said the stability of the Unity Government had been further reinforced through the cooperation and integration of two deputies, namely Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamid and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who have fully pledged their support to the current Unity Government.

He added that the stability of the Unity Government has also be reinforced through the commitment shown by heads of parties within the coalition, be it PH, Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Warisan that make up the coalition.

Meanwhile, Anwar once again emphasised his commitment to continue his fight against corruption and assured that he would not compromise or forgive those who robbed the country, especially those who are involved in siphoning out the country’s wealth, especially those who were in power when such things happened.

“They can hurl all kinds of accusations at me and I can forgive them but not corruption or stealing that belongs to the people and country. I will not forgive such people and will urge the authorities to investigate and take the necessary action against them until they return the money of the people,” he said.

“I do not want to make many promises but I will certainly try my utmost best to bring about changes required for the people, that I promise,” he said.

Speaking of the Selangor state polls, Anwar said he was confident that voters in the state will make the right choice by choosing the right candidates who will be committed to developing the state and at the same time abolish corruption. - Bernama