Anwar urges Asean leaders to push for greater economic integration

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged Asean leaders to push for greater economic integration within the group and strive towards a regional economic architecture that is vibrant, inclusive, sustainable and resilient.

He said intra-Asean trade, which currently stands at only 22.3 per cent of Asean’s total trade, must be increased and greater strategic arrangements should be undertaken to enhance market integration.

Asean should also facilitate the movement of goods, capital, skilled workforce, and technology sharing among the member countries and its external partners.

“Partnership with external partners to contribute towards this aim should also be heightened,” he stressed in his intervention at the 43rd Asean Summit Plenary Session here.

“Malaysia stands ready to contribute through our Madani Economic Framework which includes steps towards enhancing economic growth, promoting investment, and strengthening industries to become more innovative, competitive, and capable of expanding into the regional and global market.”

According to Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, Asean has achieved unprecedented socio-economic advancements, from reducing poverty levels, to increasing inter-regional trade and advancing technological innovations.

He pointed out that the group has a combined Gross Domestic Product of nearly US$3 trillion (US$1=RM4.66) despite the global economic uncertainties, making the bloc the fifth-largest economy globally which is projected to become the fourth largest economy by 2030. -Bernama