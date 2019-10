BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang government has been urged to develop the Bayan Lepas area, especially Gertak Sanggul first, before undertaking the reclamation project for the construction of three artificial islands there.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project planned in the Gertak Sanggul area was still seen as isolated from the current development and has caused worry among the residents.

“I agree with the reclamation project but it has to be preceded by development in Bayan Lepas area including Gertak Sanggul first as the area is quite marginalised.

“If we neglect the area, it will leave residents worried. We don’t want that to happen,” he told reporters after officiating the Penang PKR convention, here today.

Also present were PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Penang PKR chairman Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik and other state leaders.

Earlier, Anwar in his speech, reiterated his stance that the Penang government should not proceed with the implementation of the PSR until further study and detailed review of the effects on the area and those involved.

He said he also brought the issue to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, apart from conveying the same message to the Penang government and the Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“It is not just compensation aspect that should be considered but a long term project to ensure the sustainability of the livelihoods of the fishermen in the area,” he added.

He said he did not reject the development or the project but careful and detailed review must be carried out in order for the project to benefit everyone. — Bernama