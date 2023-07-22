Anwar: Visit to Al-Noor Mosque in Hanoi part of agenda in Vietnam

HANOI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the visit to the Al-Noor Mosque in Hanoi to perform Friday prayers was part of the agenda of his visit to Vietnam.

He said visiting mosques was his approach to reaching out to the Muslim minority communities in the countries that he visits including Vietnam.

“I managed to go to the mosque (Al-Noor Mosque) for Friday prayers. The Muslim population in Hanoi is small, there are more Muslims in Ho Chi Minh City...it was part of the agenda during my visit to give attention to the Muslim minority communities.

“I would also like to thank the Vietnamese government for their protection and tolerance towards Muslims here,“ he said.

At the mosque, Anwar spent time mingling with the imam and congregation and handed over donations for the benefit of Muslims in the area.

The Al-Noor Mosque is the only mosque in Hanoi.

Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail left for Kuala Lumpur this afternoon after a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. - Bernama