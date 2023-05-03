Anwar visits flood victims in Segamat

SEGAMAT: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today visited flood victims accommodated at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Gemereh temporary relief centre, here.

Anwar arrived at 11.20 am and spent about 20 minutes meeting the flood victims at the relief centre which housed 125 people from 32 families.

In addition to chatting with the evacuees, he also inspected the educational psychological activity room for children at the centre, run by the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

His arrival was warmly welcomed by evacuees at the centre, including the elderly and young people who were happy to meet the country’s number one leader closely.

Earlier Anwar was given a briefing on the flood situation in the district at the 4th Royal Artillery Regiment (4 RAD), Segamat Camp.

He is scheduled to visit evacuees housed at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Kampung Tengah relief centre next. The centre accommodates 502 people from 133 families.

As of 8 this morning, the number of flood victims in Johor has increased to 44,860 people with Batu Pahat being the worst affected.

The floods in Johor have claimed four lives thus far.

Anwar previously said that the federal government will channel flood relief amounting to RM50 million to Johor to help flood victims and immediate needs in the state. - Bernama