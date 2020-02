KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim left Istana Negara earlier this afternoon after his audience with the Agong.

Anwar was said to have made his entrance to the Palace here at Jalan Duta, evading all media personnel as he entered through the back entrance.

This comes about an hour after a number of crucial developments in Malaysian politics which includes the resignation of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed, the sacking of PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s exodus from Pakatan Harapan.

It was also said that Tun Mahathir will also be here at the palace at about 5pm today for unknown reasons.