Anwar wants agencies to stop holding grand ceremonies

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has asked government agencies to stop organising big-scale ceremonies or buying new attire for events to avoid wasting public funds.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the allocations used for such extravagant events could instead be channelled to needy groups.

“Every agency should reduce wastage, end wastage. Cut down on grand and extravagant events.

“Some departments, for example, would buy new clothing, new batik and make new preparations each time there is a ceremony or celebration. I say let’s stop this practice,” he said when opening the 2022 National Level Hawkers and Petty Traders Day convention (HPPK2022) here today.

Anwar said if there was a need to order new clothing for any ceremony, the purchase should be for staff on lower grades only.

“If you want to give, extend it to the poor, workers on low grades or the B40 group. Do not give to me, ministers or secretaries-general,” he said.

He said some might view this move as petty but it could benefit a big group of poor people in the country.

“Some people say this is a small matter, (such as) my rejecting a Mercedes, not taking a salary, but if we stop all these things, the allocations can be given to poor people,” he said. - Bernama