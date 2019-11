KUALA LUMPUR: A meeting between PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and several Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders has set the rumour mill into overdrive on social media.

However, Azmin has downplayed the meeting as merely “something usual”, saying he would meet with anyone who was interested in seeing him and that it was no different than meetings with the business community or with Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers.

“Sometimes I have to meet certain groups to get feedback from the public and sometimes business communities on government policies,” he said when met in Parliament. “That’s a job of a minister, which is to meet the people. I am not sure why the meeting is being hyped up.”

Rumours are rife that the gathering at Azmin’s official residence in Putrajaya on Monday night, which was attended by about 22 BN MPs and five PKR lawmakers, was to garner the support of opposition lawmakers for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), who has been agreed by PH to replace Mahathir by next year, has sought Azmin to explain himself and what had transpired at the meeting.

Anwar said he was uncertain if Azmin conducted the meeting in his capacity as the Economic Affairs Minister or as a PKR leader.

“If it was in a government capacity, why were other MPs not invited?” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Mahathir, on the other hand, said he was aware of the gathering but has no knowledge of its agenda or content.

“I heard about it (the meeting), but I don’t know what they talked about,” he told a press conference after delivering a keynote address at the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) International Palm Oil Congress and Exhibition 2019, here.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the party’s political bureau would discuss the matter tomorrow, with Anwar also calling Azmin to be present to clear the air.

On whether he would attend the PKR political bureau meeting, Azmin said he would attend if his schedule allows for it.

“If there is a need, I will explain myself. I must examine my schedule, usually if I don’t have any official duties, I will attend party meetings,” he said.

Meanwhile, PKR central leadership council member Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar, who was among those who met Azmin on Monday night, said the opposition MPs had attended the meeting to discuss matters of national interest, including PH’s roadmap on the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

Among others who had attended the two-hour-long meeting included PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, Umno MPs Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong), Ramli Mohd Nor (Cameron Highlands), Mastura Mohd Yazid (Kuala Kangsar), Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Lipis) and Ismail Abd Muttalib (Maran).