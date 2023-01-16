Anwar wants civil servants to criticise against any violation of law by govt

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that civil servants should criticise actions by the unity government which are found to be in violation of the law.

Speaking at a monthly meeting with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said he should also not be spared.

“My emphasis is on enforcement. What I learned, especially at the Ministry of Finance, there are many questionable files.

“To blame the officers...if there’s a ‘minute’ from the minister or the prime minister, the officer has to comply with, but I have given clear instructions that if there is a ‘minute’, even from the prime minister, himself, if there is a violation of the law, I have to be informed first,“ he said.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the posts of Senior Private Secretary (SUSK) and Principal Senior Private Secretary (KSUK) in the Prime Minister’s Office, Deputy Prime Minister’s Office and the cabinet ministers’ offices should be filled by Administrative and Diplomatic Officers (PTD).

“This is to ensure coordination, (but) it will only work if there is full cooperation from colleagues,” he said and expressed his gratitude to civil servants for their enthusiasm and response to his criticisms.

The prime minister said the country will not progress if there are too many leakages in the administration.

“As I have mentioned, contracts with commission that is too high or the price is not reasonable. I am not pointing fingers at anyone. It’s a fact. You cannot succeed as a nation if there are so many leaks,“ he added.

On the unity government cabinet minister retreat at Seri Perdana Complex yesterday, which was also attended by several department heads, Anwar said it was to bolster consensus and solidarity between the national executive leaders and civil servants.

He said a similar retreat would be held with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Attorney-General. - Bernama