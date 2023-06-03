Anwar wants civil servants to handle big task

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the task of evaluation to be returned to civil servants and for dependence on consultants to be reduced under his administration.

Based on his previous eight-year experience with the Ministry of Finance, Anwar said he witnessed the competency of government officers in leading and steering projects, and where necessary, they were assisted by one or two consultants only.

“Under the current administration, I want the big task of making assessments to be returned to civil servants,“ he said at the monthly assembly with the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

Referring to the success of the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc) and 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) in reaching a settlement regarding their dispute with the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) and Aabar Investments PJS (Aabar PJS), Anwar attributed it to. among others, efforts of civil servants, such as those at the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

The settlement involved the Abu Dhabi state-owned IPIC and Aabar PJS agreeing to pay US$1.8 billion (about RM8.06 billion) to MoF Inc and 1MDB.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said he did not consider engaging private consultants and lawyers as unimportant, but that the expertise and skills among members of the civil service also needed to be recognised.

“The capability and level of expertise among civil servants are there, and that needs to be utilised to restore the image of civil servants as the best in the country and the region,“ he added.

In his speech, Anwar also congratulated Tan Sri Idrus Harun on his re-appointment as Attorney General, Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed as Director-General of Public Services and Datuk Johan Mahmood @ Johan Mahmood Merican as Secretary-General of Treasury.

He said their appointments will help strengthen the public service. - Bernama