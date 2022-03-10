Anwar wants to focus on rakyat issues

JOHOR BARU: Political campaigns are known to be focused on character assassination and mud slinging among politicians.

However, Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he wants the Pakatan Harapan (PH) campaign in the Johor polls to focus on economic issues and not mud slinging.

“The campaign is picking up very well despite the very heavy rain today, we are quite happy with the response,“ he said when met after his campaign speech in Layang-layang late Wednesday evening.

The Port Dickson MP also said issues that must be addressed are the unemployment rate affecting the youth, prices of goods, and for farmers the prices of fertilisers and pesticides have all gone up.

“Another issue that must be addressed is the housing problem especially in the southern part of Johor,“ he said.

Earlier, Anwar had announced his support for the government to allow Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawals without any hindrances and bureaucracy.

In a media statement, Anwar said he is aware that there is pressure from the rakyat who want EPF withdrawals to be allowed.

“As I once raised this issue last year in the Dewan Rakyat, I am a bit reluctant to support this move as it will definitely affect their savings in the future even though I know this stance is very unpopular among the people,“ he said.

However, according to Anwar, the number of people complaining to him continues to increase.

“The rakyat today are in a very desperate and depressing situation, especially in my ongoing tour across Johor. Thus, having seen that the government seems to have no way to unravel this failure, I now support that this EPF withdrawal be allowed as soon as possible,“ he said.

Anwar added the government must also take into account the plight of the people who do not contribute to the fund.