Anwar wants Twitter account holder who made rude comments about Abdul Hadi’s health to apologise

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar wants a social media user who made rude comments about PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, who is currently in a hospital for treatment, to apologise immediately.

Anwar, in his Tweet on Twitter late last night, also expressed regret over the individual’s action.

“I regretted Zaki Yamani’s rude behavior and ordered him to apologise immediately,“ he said.

The social media user, through his Twitter account @Zaki_Yamani_ yesterday stated that he prayed for Abdul Hadi to die.

He also wished the same for former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Yesterday, Abdul Hadi’s son, Muhammad Khalil, in a message on his Facebook page, stated that his father’s health was deteriorating and asked the public to pray for his recovery. - Bernama