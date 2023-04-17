Anwar: We’ll leave it to MACC to investigate issue involving HR Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will leave it to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to carry out investigations involving Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar and his officials with regard to allegations over the recruitment of foreign workers, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister meanwhile urged the public not to make any presumptions over the issue.

“We have to differentiate the process of an investigation and being charged... so we leave the investigation to the MACC.

“Then, if there are no charges, it’s fine, and if there are, that would be another matter altogether,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Sayr Al-Salikin’s Masterpiece’ (4 Volumes) and ‘Hikayat Iskandar Zulkarnain’ at Wisma Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka here today.

Meanwhile, when asked if Sivakumar needed to go on leave until the investigations involving him and the ministry were completed, Anwar said that at the moment, there were no charges against the minister.

“There are no charges yet... in an investigation, (for example) even myself as the Prime Minister would have to comply by providing an explanation, I wouldn’t have to resign (at that point) would I?” he said.

Anwar in the meantime stressed that the Unity Government led by him remained firm over matters related to governance and fighting corruption.

“In this matter, we don’t care if it offends anyone, no matter who the figure or which party it involves, that is our position,” he said.

Yesterday MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that Sivakumar was summoned to the MACC Headquarters in Putrajaya to assist with investigations following the arrest of several of his officers believed to be due to allegations of corruption over the recruitment of foreign workers.

The MACC recently arrested two senior officers of Sivakumar believed to be linked to the issue. - Bernama