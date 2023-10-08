Anwar: We may disagree but don’t slander me

Anwar admits that he is not a ‘tok guru’, therefore if there is any mistake, he is open to being reprimanded.

KUALA TERENGGANU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that he does not mind if there are parties who disagree with his views, but reminded that he should not be slandered.

“We can have different opinions but be polite. If you support PAS, it’s okay don’t argue, I don’t hate it, it is your right,“ he said during a talk at ‘Meet Manir Community and Madani Unity Tour’ ceramah in Manir near here, last night.

He also said that despite being tested with various difficulties including imprisonment, he did not care about the past and forgave everyone.

“My life was not easy, I was in and out of prison for almost 11 years. I was beaten half dead in the lockup. I was humiliated and slandered. But I said no, I forgive.

“But we have to know that slander is not allowed... God has tested me, so it serves the prime minister no purpose to be tyrannical and corrupt. That’s why I don’t take a salary because many people find it so hard to even get food.“ he said.

In the meantime, Anwar said he is confident that the results of the state election would be in favour of the Barisan Nasional-Pakatan Harapan coalition and asked the people to give due cooperation to the Unity Government. - Bernama