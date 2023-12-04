Anwar welcomes 12th grandchild

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today welcomed their 12th grandchild, a baby girl.

Anwar shared the good news in a post on Facebook.

“Alhamdulillah!

“Ramadan gift. Nurul Isra Mitsuki, the child of my daughter (Nurul) Ilham and Luqman Watanabe. Mine and (Datuk Seri Dr Wan) Azizah’s (Wan Ismail) 12th grandchild. More festive this time,“ he said.

Nurul Ilham, the fourth of six siblings, married Mitsuru Luqman Watanabe in December 2018. - Bernama