Anwar welcomes Warisan’s backing for unity gov’t

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed the efforts of the Parti Warisan (Warisan) leadership towards the formation of a stable unity government.

Anwar, in a Twitter post today, said it was a commitment that was made in the interest of the people of Sabah.

In the same post, pictures of Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s courtesy call on the Prime Minister at his office in Putrajaya today were also attached.

In the 15th general election, Warisan won three parliamentary seats, namely Semporna, Lahad Datu and Kota Belud, all in Sabah. - Bernama