Anwar, wife attend KEPCI Music Fest

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tonight attended the KEPCI Music Fest held at Stadium Malawati, Shah Alam in conjunction with the golden jubilee of fast food restaurant KFC in Malaysia.

The arrival of the Prime Minister and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at about 9.05pm was greeted with cheers from 8,200 spectators at the festival.

Also present were Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd (QSR Brand) chairman Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim as well as QSR Brand CEO and managing director Nehchal Khanna.

The festival which was held in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of KFC featured music and performances by local artistes and legends.

Among the singers who entertained the audience at the concert which lasted for almost three hours were Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Misha Omar, Datuk Amy Search, Bunga and the Insomniacks and COEX groups.

The first KFC restaurant was opened in 1973 in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur and until now has 770 branches nationwide.

QSR Brands Group is the owner of KFC and Pizza Hut franchises in Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and Cambodia. -BERNAMA