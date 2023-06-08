Anwar will continue to drive Penang’s progress: Ahmad Zahid

GEORGE TOWN: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) is confident that Penang, the birthplace of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will continue to be driven by technological advancement under his leadership as Prime Minister of Malaysia.

He said even though it is the second most developed state after Selangor, Penang will still be a priority for the Prime Minister.

“If this is the figure who will drive Malaysia towards becoming a developed nation, then there is no reason for Penang not to support the Unity Government here and throughout Malaysia,” he said at the Penang MADANI Unity Tour programme in Kampung Melayu, Air Itam here.

Therefore, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said all citizens, regardless of race and religion, should support the Penang government under the leadership of Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He also expressed his confidence that the Unity Government would be in power once again in Penang after the state election on Aug 12.

“Even though BN and UMNO have not joined the Penang government for the past 15 years, I am confident that with the Prime Minister’s sincerity and Chow’s approval, BN will be part of the new Penang government,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also urged the BN machinery to support all Pakatan Harapan candidates contesting in the upcoming state election, as the PH machinery has also given the commitment to support BN candidates in Penang. - Bernama