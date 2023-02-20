Anwar wishes SPM candidates the best of luck for their exams

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim conveyed his well wishes to candidates who will be taking their 2022 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations tomorrow in a Facebook post yesterday.

“Good luck in your SPM exams. Selamat maju jaya,” he shared, adding that he would be praying that their efforts and hard work would bring them meaningful success.

The Education Ministry (MOE) had previously said in a statement that the 2022 SPM exams would take place from Jan 30 to March 15 and involve practical science tests, oral and listening tests as well as written exams.

The ministry also said that 403,637 candidates will be taking written exams from Feb 20 to March 15.

A total of 131,318 examination invigilators have been appointed to ensure that the exams are conducted smoothly at the 3,355 examination centres throughout the country. - Bernama