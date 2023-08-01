Anwar witness several MoUs, LOIs and MOC in maiden visit as PM to Jakarta

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday witnessed nine memorandum of understandings (MoUs) exchange involving Malaysian companies on both projects and collaboration as well as a string of letters of intent (LOI) handover.

The MoU between ASIC Offshore and Marine Sdn Bhd and PT Dok dan Perkapalan Kodja Bahari has an estimated value of more than RM500 million over two years.

Both companies aim to capture market share for engineering, shipbuilding, ship repair, financial investment for production instrument and production facilities, onshore and offshore engineering, fabrication, and for business shipbuilding and ship repair from national shipping companies within the Indonesian region.

The Commitment of Cooperation Agreement between AIROD Sdn Bhd and PT Dirgantara Indonesia has a potential value of RM660 million for the five-year modernisation project which would be later deliberated, arranged and formalised in a separate agreement and/or purchase order between the parties.

The ministers present in the MOUs exchange were Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

Others include Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Retno Marsudi and Ministry of Public Works and Housing of Indonesia Basuki Hadimuljono.

Other MoUs were on Business Cooperation between Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd and Lembaga Pembiayaan Eksport Indonesia, Citaglobal Bhd and Indonesia Battery Corporation, AWC Bhd and PT GKM (Kek Maloy) and AWC Bhd dan PT Bintang Timur Investama.

There was also memorandum of collaborations (MoC) between FGV Holdings and PT Perkebunan Nusantara Indonesia (PTPN), Penjana Kapital Sdn Bhd and Indies Capital-AC Ventures as well as SIRIM Bhd and Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency.

During the same ceremony, a total of 11 LOIs were exchanged during the event involving 10 Malaysia companies that planned to participate in the development of Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara.

The companies were Success Electronics and Transformer Manufacturer Sdn Bhd, which wants to implement Smart LED Street Lighting, and Carsome keens to digitalise automotive trade in Nusantara.

Produces aluminum cable and copper cables, Olympic Cable Company (OSK Group) wants to expand its products including control cables, instrumentation cables, multicore cables and telecommunication cables.

Boustead Properties Bhd offers property development and knowledge sharing in developing and nurturing sustainable smart intelligent townships.

Berjaya Corporation Bhd offers expertise in solid waste management, drinking water supply, property and housing development and smart city technology

Pharmaniaga Bhd wants to provide affordable and quality healthcare products and services while Alliance MEP (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd aims to provide professional services.

Protasco Bhd (HCM Engineering) offers to develop infrastructure and government housing and Protasco Bhd (i2 Energy) wants to develop renewable energy and charging stations while Reneuco Bhd aims to provide sustainable energy and utilities services.

Meanwhile, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, which hopes to explore and participate in the development and operation of energy solutions, handed over its LOI to PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Indonesia today on his first official visit since taking office on Nov 24. - Bernama