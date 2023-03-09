Anwar: Youngsters can help govt fend off accusations

JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says youngsters in the country can play a role in helping the government deflect accusations from certain parties in today’s political and economic landscape.

He said the youngsters can also help convey or explain various ‘truths’ through social media, one of which is the issue of allocations to several states under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.

“They say Anwar oppresses PAS-controlled states. I issued a statement in Parliament (saying) that allocations for Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis are higher this year under my administration compared to last year, two years and three years ago, this is a fact,” he said when answering a question during the ‘Temu Anwar’ (Meet Anwar) programme at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in Skudai here today.

In addition, he cited his presence at a concert, which was also attended by youngsters, that some described as being contrary to Islamic values when he only attended it out of respect for the organiser for inviting him.

The Tambun Member of Parliament is also confident Malaysia can become a great nation in the Asian region with the power of young people.

“The older generation always wants to quarrel, slander... don’t care (about that), think for yourself, do something to save your country.

“If you cannot accept this, you must change the narrative of politics and economy of this country,” he said prior to the dialogue session. - Bernama