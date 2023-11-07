Anwar: Yusuf Al-Qaradawi’s books, scholarly analysis have profound impact on my life

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he is not biased because he often took the renowned scholar Sheikh Dr Yusuf Al-Qaradawi and the works of the Islamic thinker as a reference, even during his younger days.

In fact, Anwar said Yusuf Al-Qaradawi’s scholarly analysis of various aspects of moderation in thinking, actions, understanding, and the lives of Muslims in the economic and social spheres, have had a profound impact on his life.

“His (Yusuf Al-Qaradawi) strength is that he was able to draw knowledge from histories and treasures of the past and applied it in the present time. The way he analysed (a topic) is quite intriguing, and his analysis usually goes beyond the scope (of the topic).”

Anwar said this at the launch of the Egyption-born Islamic scholar’s autobiography titled Syeikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, Sebuah Autobiografi: Sang Pelita Umat here today.

The event was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Yusuf Al-Qaradawi’s son Dr Mohammad Al-Qaradawi.

The Prime Minister said Yusuf Al-Qaradawi’s famous book Fiqh Az-Zakat (Jurisprudence of Zakat), for example, was dubbed the world’s finest work that covers every aspect of zakat (tithe) in great detail and deeply explores the importance of zakat as a cornerstone institution of the Muslim community in helping the poor and needy.

He said the book also addresses the importance of good governance and economic management system in addressing poverty.

“His analysis not only touches our hearts but also captivates the interests of young people, inspiring them with the spirit and strength to bring about changes,” he said.

On a personal level, Anwar also recalled how the scholar was always there for him and his family, always with words of encouragement during their difficult times.

“He was an intellectual giant towering over other scholars in the world of knowledge, but he considered us as friends. In certain matters, we asked him for guidance, sometimes he also sought our opinions. His care and concern for us, for my life, my wife Azizah (Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail) and our children, were unwavering. He was like a pillar of strength that is always there,” he said.

Meanwhile, the autobiography Syeikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, Sebuah Autobiografi: Sang Pelita Umat, which is originally written in Arabic, revolves around the life of the Egyptian-born scholar from his early childhood engaging in Quranic studies, his schooling years (from Madrasah Diniyyah to Aliyah), and his college life until the completion of his post-graduate studies.

Throughout his life, Yusuf Al-Qaradawi had authored over 120 books, including on Islamic jurisprudence, and had received numerous international prizes for his contributions to the Islamic world.

For his contributions, the Government of Malaysia had also conferred him with the Tokoh Maal Hijrah Award in 2009.

Yusuf Al-Qaradawi died on Sept 26 last year at the age of 96. - Bernama